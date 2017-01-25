A dog picked up her puppies and melted the internet’s heart

The pitbull placed puppies in her foster mom’s lap and won over hearts across the internet.
Grayce, a 2-year-old pitbull in Salt Lake City, recently became a first-time mom to 11 puppies, KUTV reports. Shortly after they were born, Grayce picked them up one by one and brought them to Stevoni Doyle. Doyle has been Grayce’s foster mom for about three weeks.
“She laid on me and wanted me to love her, too,” Doyle told KUTV. “She would crawl on my lap and nurse her puppies if I would let her.”
Doyle said Grayce is the first pregnant dog she’s fostered out of more than 100 that brought puppies straight over to her, according to KUTV.
Doyle posted a video and photos to Facebook of Grayce’s act of trust. Since she posted on Monday night, it’s been shared more than 193,500 times and has more than 83,000 “reactions” as of about 9 p.m. Wednesday.
KUTV reports Doyle has been fostering dogs through Rescue Rovers since the adoption organization started about four years ago but was a foster mom to dogs for years prior. She started taking in pregnant dogs for the “extra special bond,” according to KUTV.
“There’s something about saving a dog’s life and giving affection,” Doyle told KUTV. “It’s so different when you have a pregnant momma.”
After Doyle’s post went viral, Rescue Rovers adoptions posted to its Facebook page that it would not be taking applications to adopt Grayce or her puppies until they are 4 weeks old.
