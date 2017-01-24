National park’s tweets deleted in wake of media blackout

After President Donald J. Trump’s administration issued a media blackout for the Environmental Protection Agency on discussing climate change, a national park struck back.
Badlands National Park has fired off a series of tweets about climate change Tuesday afternoon, but they have since been deleted. Many of the them used the hashtag #climate.
Each accumulated thousands of likes and retweets before they were deleted.
These climate tweets by @BadlandsNPS have now been deleted. pic.twitter.com/FR1ejcMall— Nathan Rott (@NathanRott) January 24, 2017
Earlier Tuesday, Trump’s administration instituted a media blackout at the Environmental Protection Agency and barred staff members from awarding any new contracts or grants, according to The Associated Press.
The communications director for Trump’s transition team at EPA, Doug Ericksen, told the AP he “expects the ban to be lifted by the end of the week.”
The Agriculture and Interior departments have received similar orders on external communications recently, the AP reported.
The action came after the official Twitter account of the National Park Service retweeted posts to its 315,000 followers on Trump’s first day in office that appeared to be a swipe at the president, according to the AP.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments