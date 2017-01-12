Salt rock lamps recalled; they can overheat or ignite

As rock salt lamps grow in popularity, one manufacturer has issued a recall for units sold at Michaels because of shock or fire hazards.
The recall states the dimmer switch and outlet plug can overheat and ignite.
So far, no incidents have been reported, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Consumers should stop using the lamps immediately and return them for a full refund.
Three rock salt lamps sold at Michaels stores under the Lumiere brand between July and November are involved in the recall, including Rock of Gibraltar Lamp, Carnival of Lights and Basket of Rocks, according to the safety commission. The lamps cost between $15 and $30.
The recall was issued Jan. 10 and affects about 80,000 units, according to the safety commission. It was done voluntarily by the company.
Those who have purchased the rock salt lamps and have questions can contact Michaels at 800-642-4235 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.michaels.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
