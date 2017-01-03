JJ Watt delivers more than just big plays, brings jersey to young fan

As if the world needed another reason to love Texans defensive end JJ Watt, well, here’s another.
Watt tweeted Monday that he would bring a new jersey to a young boy who had his #99 jersey cut off when he was injured after being run over by a truck, according to the tweet.
That is terrible, is he ok?— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 3, 2017
Tell him I'll bring him a new jersey tomorrow. https://t.co/jSYhbhxU1H
A picture, tweeted from the same account that reached out to Watt for the request, shows Watt kept that promise by visiting the young boy in the hospital.
@JJWatt @HoustonTexans JJ Watt surprised Noah after surgery. Thank you Watt #Nfl #JJWATT #thankyou #teamnoah #prayfornoah #hejustwokeup pic.twitter.com/d68wMhDelT— Marc (@carapia116) January 3, 2017
According to a Click2Houston.com report, the Department of Public Safety said a driver in a pickup truck hit two parked vehicles on Matagorda Beach Saturday night. One of the vehicles hit the 8-year-old boy, Noah Fulmer, his younger sister and two other family members. All were expected to recover.
The driver in the incident was charged with reckless driving, according to Click2Houston.
In the mean time, he got a memorable visit and a brand new jersey.
