Man started Go Fund Me to protect Betty White from 2016

In a year that has already lost several well-known celebrities, including Carrie Fisher Tuesday, a Go Fund Me account has been started to “help protect Betty White from 2016.”
The account appears to have been started Tuesday by Demetrios Hrysikos of South Carolina. The Bradenton Herald has reached out to the creator of the account to verify its authenticity.
“Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White! If she’s okay with it I will fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan. 1 , 2017,” the page states.
By about 7 p.m., the Go Fund Me account had raised more than $100 toward its $2,000 goal. The page has also been shared to Facebook more than 300 times.
Comments of those who donated the page included, “Whilst the year hasn’t concluded...we shall protect our precious remaining greats!” and “Enough people have died this year. Leave Betty alone!”
Betty White was trending on Twitter Tuesday after fans took to the social media site to make sure the 94-year-old comedian and “The Golden Girls” star is still alive.
Should White opt to not allow Hrysikos to protect her, the Go Fund Me page states the donations will go to the Spartanburg Little Theater to “help craft new stars of stage and screen to carry mantle of the legends that have left is this year.”
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments