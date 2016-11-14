Plastic bags ban starts, surprises some shoppers in California

The ban on single use plastic bags has started. A Modesto clerk and shopper discuss the change.
Joan Barnett Modesto Bee

WWII grandfather attends grandson's graduation from Parris Island

U.S. Marine Pvt. Skylar Martin, left, poses on Nov. 4, 2016, with his grandfather, James Pike, 94, a World War II Marine veteran and a resident of Evansville, Ind. Pike, thanks to the non-profits Honor Flight of Southern Indiana and Honor Flight Savannah, was able to watch his grandson graduate from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.

Capitol Christmas tree begins its journey from Idaho

The Capitol Christmas tree was cut from the Payette National Forest near Little Ski Hill, just west of McCall, on Wednesday. The 80-foot Engelmann spruce will make several stops in Idaho before heading to Washington, D.C., where Boise fifth-grader Isabella Gerard will help Sen. Mike Crapo light it.

