Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

June 27, 2018 01:52 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

08-11-22-25-26

(eight, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-six)

16-24-33-39, Lucky Ball: 7

(sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: seven)

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

17-25-29-39-60, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2

(seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-nine, sixty; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $212 million

2-0

(two, zero)

4-9

(four, nine)

8-1-7

(eight, one, seven)

5-3-6

(five, three, six)

2-9-2-1

(two, nine, two, one)

0-8-8-3

(zero, eight, eight, three)

0-5-5-1-1

(zero, five, five, one, one)

9-1-2-0-8

(nine, one, two, zero, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

