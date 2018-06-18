FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Monday:
04-27-28-40-59, Cash Ball: 2
(four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, forty, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: two)
03-09-15-28-34
(three, nine, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $175 million
8-9
(eight, nine)
2-4
(two, four)
9-0-3
(nine, zero, three)
6-8-3
(six, eight, three)
8-4-1-5
(eight, four, one, five)
4-4-8-5
(four, four, eight, five)
7-1-7-3-1
(seven, one, seven, three, one)
0-0-0-6-8
(zero, zero, zero, six, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $151 million
