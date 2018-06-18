Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

June 18, 2018 11:47 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Monday:

04-27-28-40-59, Cash Ball: 2

(four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, forty, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: two)

03-09-15-28-34

(three, nine, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $175 million

8-9

(eight, nine)

2-4

(two, four)

9-0-3

(nine, zero, three)

6-8-3

(six, eight, three)

8-4-1-5

(eight, four, one, five)

4-4-8-5

(four, four, eight, five)

7-1-7-3-1

(seven, one, seven, three, one)

0-0-0-6-8

(zero, zero, zero, six, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $151 million

  Comments  