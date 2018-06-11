Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

June 11, 2018 11:48 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Monday:

14-32-33-43-55, Cash Ball: 4

(fourteen, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-three, fifty-five; Cash Ball: four)

06-08-10-12-22

(six, eight, ten, twelve, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $144 million

0-6

(zero, six)

0-5

(zero, five)

8-1-3

(eight, one, three)

3-9-2

(three, nine, two)

6-1-9-0

(six, one, nine, zero)

6-0-6-8

(six, zero, six, eight)

5-0-0-3-7

(five, zero, zero, three, seven)

5-4-9-4-4

(five, four, nine, four, four)

Estimated jackpot: $121 million

