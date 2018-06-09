FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:
12-16-28-29-30
(twelve, sixteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty)
25-38-42-47, Lucky Ball: 3
(twenty-five, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million
14-30-33-44-56, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 2
(fourteen, thirty, thirty-three, forty-four, fifty-six; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: two)
3-5
(three, five)
4-9
(four, nine)
2-9-9
(two, nine, nine)
7-9-3
(seven, nine, three)
2-0-8-2
(two, zero, eight, two)
5-6-7-4
(five, six, seven, four)
9-5-3-0-3
(nine, five, three, zero, three)
5-6-7-2-3
(five, six, seven, two, three)
Estimated jackpot: $105 million
Comments