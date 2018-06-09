Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

June 09, 2018 12:22 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:

12-16-28-29-30

(twelve, sixteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty)

25-38-42-47, Lucky Ball: 3

(twenty-five, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: three)

Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million

14-30-33-44-56, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 2

(fourteen, thirty, thirty-three, forty-four, fifty-six; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: two)

3-5

(three, five)

4-9

(four, nine)

2-9-9

(two, nine, nine)

7-9-3

(seven, nine, three)

2-0-8-2

(two, zero, eight, two)

5-6-7-4

(five, six, seven, four)

9-5-3-0-3

(nine, five, three, zero, three)

5-6-7-2-3

(five, six, seven, two, three)

Estimated jackpot: $105 million

  Comments  