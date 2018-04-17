FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
11-18-31-43, Lucky Ball: 3
(eleven, eighteen, thirty-one, forty-three; Lucky Ball: three)
12-34-44-47-65, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 4
(twelve, thirty-four, forty-four, forty-seven, sixty-five; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: four)
3-8
(three, eight)
2-1
(two, one)
8-3-1
(eight, three, one)
9-2-7
(nine, two, seven)
1-6-3-5
(one, six, three, five)
3-8-7-0
(three, eight, seven, zero)
7-2-5-8-3
(seven, two, five, eight, three)
6-9-6-1-8
(six, nine, six, one, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $122 million
Comments