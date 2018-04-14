Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

April 14, 2018 12:22 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:

02-15-16-27-34

(two, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-four)

05-12-32-40, Lucky Ball: 8

(five, twelve, thirty-two, forty; Lucky Ball: eight)

Estimated jackpot: $2 million

08-09-32-42-59, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 4

(eight, nine, thirty-two, forty-two, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: four)

7-6

(seven, six)

9-8

(nine, eight)

8-5-2

(eight, five, two)

8-9-3

(eight, nine, three)

1-7-0-4

(one, seven, zero, four)

9-7-4-5

(nine, seven, four, five)

9-2-8-0-3

(nine, two, eight, zero, three)

7-1-7-3-3

(seven, one, seven, three, three)

Estimated jackpot: $106 million

