FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:
14-26-29-31-36
(fourteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-six)
01-08-26-44, Lucky Ball: 13
Never miss a local story.
(one, eight, twenty-six, forty-four; Lucky Ball: thirteen)
Estimated jackpot: $1.1 million
11-28-31-46-59, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3
(eleven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-six, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: three)
7-1
(seven, one)
7-3
(seven, three)
2-5-3
(two, five, three)
7-3-0
(seven, three, zero)
8-1-1-5
(eight, one, one, five)
0-7-0-6
(zero, seven, zero, six)
2-4-9-0-4
(two, four, nine, zero, four)
7-0-4-7-4
(seven, zero, four, seven, four)
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
Comments