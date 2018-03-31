Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

March 31, 2018 12:22 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:

14-26-29-31-36

(fourteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-six)

01-08-26-44, Lucky Ball: 13

(one, eight, twenty-six, forty-four; Lucky Ball: thirteen)

Estimated jackpot: $1.1 million

11-28-31-46-59, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3

(eleven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-six, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: three)

7-1

(seven, one)

7-3

(seven, three)

2-5-3

(two, five, three)

7-3-0

(seven, three, zero)

8-1-1-5

(eight, one, one, five)

0-7-0-6

(zero, seven, zero, six)

2-4-9-0-4

(two, four, nine, zero, four)

7-0-4-7-4

(seven, zero, four, seven, four)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

