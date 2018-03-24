Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

March 24, 2018 11:23 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Saturday:

13-14-17-22-26

(thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-six)

17-26-30-40-45-49

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

(seventeen, twenty-six, thirty, forty, forty-five, forty-nine)

05

(five)

Estimated jackpot: $458 million

7-2

(seven, two)

5-8

(five, eight)

4-7-2

(four, seven, two)

7-4-4

(seven, four, four)

3-3-1-9

(three, three, one, nine)

6-5-7-0

(six, five, seven, zero)

4-8-1-1-2

(four, eight, one, one, two)

4-3-8-8-7

(four, three, eight, eight, seven)

10-33-45-53-56, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 3

(ten, thirty-three, forty-five, fifty-three, fifty-six; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: three)

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Students from across the country protest at the March for Our Lives

View More Video