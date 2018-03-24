FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Saturday:
13-14-17-22-26
(thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-six)
17-26-30-40-45-49
Never miss a local story.
(seventeen, twenty-six, thirty, forty, forty-five, forty-nine)
05
(five)
Estimated jackpot: $458 million
7-2
(seven, two)
5-8
(five, eight)
4-7-2
(four, seven, two)
7-4-4
(seven, four, four)
3-3-1-9
(three, three, one, nine)
6-5-7-0
(six, five, seven, zero)
4-8-1-1-2
(four, eight, one, one, two)
4-3-8-8-7
(four, three, eight, eight, seven)
10-33-45-53-56, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 3
(ten, thirty-three, forty-five, fifty-three, fifty-six; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: three)
Comments