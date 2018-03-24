Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

March 24, 2018 12:23 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:

07-08-10-32-36

(seven, eight, ten, thirty-two, thirty-six)

14-26-27-44, Lucky Ball: 14

(fourteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, forty-four; Lucky Ball: fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $650,000

04-08-23-53-59, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3

(four, eight, twenty-three, fifty-three, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $421 million

4-7

(four, seven)

4-8

(four, eight)

6-5-3

(six, five, three)

1-9-8

(one, nine, eight)

9-5-9-7

(nine, five, nine, seven)

4-6-8-0

(four, six, eight, zero)

1-7-6-5-3

(one, seven, six, five, three)

1-6-0-0-7

(one, six, zero, zero, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $54 million

