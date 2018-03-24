FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:
07-08-10-32-36
(seven, eight, ten, thirty-two, thirty-six)
14-26-27-44, Lucky Ball: 14
(fourteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, forty-four; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $650,000
04-08-23-53-59, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3
(four, eight, twenty-three, fifty-three, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $421 million
4-7
(four, seven)
4-8
(four, eight)
6-5-3
(six, five, three)
1-9-8
(one, nine, eight)
9-5-9-7
(nine, five, nine, seven)
4-6-8-0
(four, six, eight, zero)
1-7-6-5-3
(one, seven, six, five, three)
1-6-0-0-7
(one, six, zero, zero, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $54 million
