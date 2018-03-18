FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Saturday:
06-08-25-27-34
(six, eight, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-four)
05-23-24-34-36-41
(five, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-one)
04
(four)
Estimated jackpot: $377 million
8-0
(eight, zero)
2-5
(two, five)
2-6-0
(two, six, zero)
7-8-2
(seven, eight, two)
6-4-3-8
(six, four, three, eight)
2-4-3-2
(two, four, three, two)
0-1-8-2-3
(zero, one, eight, two, three)
2-3-4-5-7
(two, three, four, five, seven)
22-57-59-60-66, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2
(twenty-two, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-six; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $455 million
