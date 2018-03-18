Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

March 18, 2018 12:34 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Saturday:

06-08-25-27-34

(six, eight, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-four)

05-23-24-34-36-41

(five, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-one)

04

(four)

Estimated jackpot: $377 million

8-0

(eight, zero)

2-5

(two, five)

2-6-0

(two, six, zero)

7-8-2

(seven, eight, two)

6-4-3-8

(six, four, three, eight)

2-4-3-2

(two, four, three, two)

0-1-8-2-3

(zero, one, eight, two, three)

2-3-4-5-7

(two, three, four, five, seven)

22-57-59-60-66, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2

(twenty-two, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-six; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $455 million

