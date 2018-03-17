Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

March 17, 2018 12:42 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:

12-25-28-29-34

(twelve, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-four)

18-19-30-41, Lucky Ball: 16

(eighteen, nineteen, thirty, forty-one; Lucky Ball: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

01-13-26-33-52, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3

(one, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-three, fifty-two; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $345 million

2-5

(two, five)

4-0

(four, zero)

5-3-9

(five, three, nine)

8-9-1

(eight, nine, one)

2-0-7-4

(two, zero, seven, four)

3-7-9-7

(three, seven, nine, seven)

7-8-1-2-0

(seven, eight, one, two, zero)

0-4-4-4-4

(zero, four, four, four, four)

Estimated jackpot: $455 million

