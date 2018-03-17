FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:
12-25-28-29-34
(twelve, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-four)
18-19-30-41, Lucky Ball: 16
Never miss a local story.
(eighteen, nineteen, thirty, forty-one; Lucky Ball: sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
01-13-26-33-52, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3
(one, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-three, fifty-two; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $345 million
2-5
(two, five)
4-0
(four, zero)
5-3-9
(five, three, nine)
8-9-1
(eight, nine, one)
2-0-7-4
(two, zero, seven, four)
3-7-9-7
(three, seven, nine, seven)
7-8-1-2-0
(seven, eight, one, two, zero)
0-4-4-4-4
(zero, four, four, four, four)
Estimated jackpot: $455 million
Comments