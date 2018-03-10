Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

March 10, 2018 12:59 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:

03-16-27-32-35

(three, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-five)

04-11-13-23, Lucky Ball: 4

(four, eleven, thirteen, twenty-three; Lucky Ball: four)

Estimated jackpot: $1.2 million

07-17-18-46-66, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 4

(seven, seventeen, eighteen, forty-six, sixty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $290 million

5-2

(five, two)

1-1

(one, one)

4-9-9

(four, nine, nine)

5-2-9

(five, two, nine)

7-7-1-7

(seven, seven, one, seven)

7-1-1-2

(seven, one, one, two)

2-4-5-1-7

(two, four, five, one, seven)

3-2-3-4-9

(three, two, three, four, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $385 million

