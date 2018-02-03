Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

February 03, 2018 12:22 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:

01-09-16-25-33

(one, nine, sixteen, twenty-five, thirty-three)

08-37-38-44, Lucky Ball: 8

(eight, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

01-04-14-17-40, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3

(one, four, fourteen, seventeen, forty; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: three)

3-0

(three, zero)

4-4

(four, four)

0-3-0

(zero, three, zero)

4-1-3

(four, one, three)

5-5-3-3

(five, five, three, three)

3-6-9-2

(three, six, nine, two)

1-6-2-1-4

(one, six, two, one, four)

1-9-1-4-6

(one, nine, one, four, six)

Estimated jackpot: $145 million

