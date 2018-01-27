FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:
06-22-23-26-34
(six, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-four)
32-34-36-43, Lucky Ball: 16
(thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-three; Lucky Ball: sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
10-16-27-38-43, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 4
(ten, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-three; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: four)
9-2
(nine, two)
2-6
(two, six)
1-8-6
(one, eight, six)
6-7-7
(six, seven, seven)
7-3-4-6
(seven, three, four, six)
8-0-5-0
(eight, zero, five, zero)
2-9-4-4-7
(two, nine, four, four, seven)
7-9-4-8-5
(seven, nine, four, eight, five)
Estimated jackpot: $112 million
