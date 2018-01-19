Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

January 19, 2018 11:47 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:

19-20-23-24-32

(nineteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-two)

10-11-30-33, Lucky Ball: 1

(ten, eleven, thirty, thirty-three; Lucky Ball: one)

03-17-23-49-66, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 3

(three, seventeen, twenty-three, forty-nine, sixty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: three)

1-2

(one, two)

1-7

(one, seven)

3-2-0

(three, two, zero)

1-3-6

(one, three, six)

1-7-6-9

(one, seven, six, nine)

4-4-2-8

(four, four, two, eight)

6-8-0-5-2

(six, eight, zero, five, two)

3-5-0-6-9

(three, five, zero, six, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $78 million

