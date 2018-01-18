FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Thursday:
26-36-42-58-60, Cash Ball: 1
(twenty-six, thirty-six, forty-two, fifty-eight, sixty; Cash Ball: one)
09-12-17-20-34
(nine, twelve, seventeen, twenty, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
4-1
(four, one)
0-0
(zero, zero)
2-1-1
(two, one, one)
9-8-5
(nine, eight, five)
7-6-3-7
(seven, six, three, seven)
0-3-3-3
(zero, three, three, three)
7-8-8-5-3
(seven, eight, eight, five, three)
1-1-2-4-5
(one, one, two, four, five)
Estimated jackpot: $78 million
