Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 11:47 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Thursday:

26-36-42-58-60, Cash Ball: 1

(twenty-six, thirty-six, forty-two, fifty-eight, sixty; Cash Ball: one)

09-12-17-20-34

(nine, twelve, seventeen, twenty, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

4-1

(four, one)

0-0

(zero, zero)

2-1-1

(two, one, one)

9-8-5

(nine, eight, five)

7-6-3-7

(seven, six, three, seven)

0-3-3-3

(zero, three, three, three)

7-8-8-5-3

(seven, eight, eight, five, three)

1-1-2-4-5

(one, one, two, four, five)

Estimated jackpot: $78 million

