20-year-old Florida man claims $450M Mega Millions Jackpot

A 20-year-old Port Richey man claimed the $450 million Florida Mega Millions Jackpot on Friday.
An attorney with Walt Blenner of Blenner Law Group released a statement saying client Shane Missler won the prize, according to a report by Spectrum Bay News 9.
Missler bought the winning ticket on Jan. 5 at a 7-Eleven on Ridge Road in Pasco County. He used money he won from a scratch-off lottery ticket to purchase five Mega Million quick-pick tickets.
The fourth one was the winner. The winning numbers were 28, 30, 39, 59, 70 and the Mega Ball: 10.
Missler said he recently “retired” from his job at a local background screen company and looks forward to a future taking care of his family, educating himself to be a good steward of the fortune and in remaining grounded, according to the statement. He says he also plans to relocate from Tampa Bay.
“Although I’m young, I’ve had a crash course this week in financial management and I feel so fortunate to have this incredible wealth and team behind me,” Missler said in the release.
“I intend to take care of my family, have some fun along the way, and cement a path for financial success so that I can leave a legacy far into the future. I have always been one to encourage the idea of chasing dreams and I believe life is about the pursuit of passion. I am 20 years old and my journey has only just begun. If there is one thing I have learned thus far in my short time on this earth, it is that those who maintain a positive mindset and stay true to themselves get rewarded. I look forward to the future.”
He redeemed the winning ticket on Friday in Tallahassee with his father and attorney.
The 7-Eleven store at 7131 Ridge Road, where Missler purchased the ticket, will get a $100,000 commission.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
