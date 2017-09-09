FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:
15-22-26-31-33
(fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-three)
15-32-38-47, Lucky Ball: 17
(fifteen, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $550,000
04-05-14-26-73, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 3
(four, five, fourteen, twenty-six, seventy-three; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: three)
5-7
(five, seven)
9-4
(nine, four)
5-2-1
(five, two, one)
6-6-5
(six, six, five)
0-5-7-8
(zero, five, seven, eight)
2-9-1-1
(two, nine, one, one)
6-7-6-4-2
(six, seven, six, four, two)
0-1-0-6-6
(zero, one, zero, six, six)
Estimated jackpot: $102 million
