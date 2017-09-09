Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

September 09, 2017 12:25 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:

15-22-26-31-33

(fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-three)

15-32-38-47, Lucky Ball: 17

(fifteen, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $550,000

04-05-14-26-73, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 3

(four, five, fourteen, twenty-six, seventy-three; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: three)

5-7

(five, seven)

9-4

(nine, four)

5-2-1

(five, two, one)

6-6-5

(six, six, five)

0-5-7-8

(zero, five, seven, eight)

2-9-1-1

(two, nine, one, one)

6-7-6-4-2

(six, seven, six, four, two)

0-1-0-6-6

(zero, one, zero, six, six)

Estimated jackpot: $102 million

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Rep. Vern Buchanan visits Manatee County ahead of Hurricane Irma

Rep. Vern Buchanan visits Manatee County ahead of Hurricane Irma 0:50

Rep. Vern Buchanan visits Manatee County ahead of Hurricane Irma
Wildlife nonprofit prepared for Hurricane Irma 1:44

Wildlife nonprofit prepared for Hurricane Irma
FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath 0:50

FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath

View More Video