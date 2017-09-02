FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:
01-14-18-25-30
(one, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty)
35-36-37-45, Lucky Ball: 17
(thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-five; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million
04-13-31-50-64, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 5
(four, thirteen, thirty-one, fifty, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: five)
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
2-2
(two, two)
4-6
(four, six)
9-5-0
(nine, five, zero)
5-9-9
(five, nine, nine)
8-0-5-5
(eight, zero, five, five)
0-4-0-6
(zero, four, zero, six)
3-1-4-3-5
(three, one, four, three, five)
0-1-0-8-4
(zero, one, zero, eight, four)
Estimated jackpot: $68 million
Comments