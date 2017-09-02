Lottery

September 2, 2017 1:07 AM

FL Lottery

The Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:

01-14-18-25-30

(one, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty)

35-36-37-45, Lucky Ball: 17

(thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-five; Lucky Ball: seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million

04-13-31-50-64, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 5

(four, thirteen, thirty-one, fifty, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: five)

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

2-2

(two, two)

4-6

(four, six)

9-5-0

(nine, five, zero)

5-9-9

(five, nine, nine)

8-0-5-5

(eight, zero, five, five)

0-4-0-6

(zero, four, zero, six)

3-1-4-3-5

(three, one, four, three, five)

0-1-0-8-4

(zero, one, zero, eight, four)

Estimated jackpot: $68 million

