0:44 Video shows gunmen who robbed store Pause

1:14 Green Bridge Fishing Pier could be unsafe in a few years

2:54 Federal officials discuss Manatee County crime ring case

1:12 Water taxi service could be coming to Anna Maria Island

0:15 Video of possible getaway car in double homicide

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

0:25 California bridge closed after driver claims to have bomb

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

1:00 President encourages Senate Republicans to 'go nuclear' on SCOTUS nomination