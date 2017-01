0:03 Third homicide in Manatee County in 2017 Pause

1:27 New College students take stock market crash course

0:56 Manatee County Fair opens Thursday

1:29 People prepare swine, dairy and midway for fair's opening

1:21 Manatee County opens Building and Development Services annex north of river

1:16 Manatee County resident starts medical cannabis company

1:17 Manatee County Fair opening night "smooth," manager says

0:59 East Bradenton's stinky situation

2:56 Medical Examiner performing record number autopsies, morgue over capacity