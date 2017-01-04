FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Fantasy 5
05-08-11-28-31
(five, eight, eleven, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Lucky Money
07-14-25-42, Lucky Ball: 2
(seven, fourteen, twenty-five, forty-two; Lucky Ball: two)
Estimated jackpot: $550,000
Mega Millions
14-16-23-49-53, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 2
(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, forty-nine, fifty-three; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: two)
Pick 2 Evening
0-0
(zero, zero)
Pick 2 Midday
5-1
(five, one)
Pick 3 Evening
8-5-0
(eight, five, zero)
Pick 3 Midday
4-7-6
(four, seven, six)
Pick 4 Evening
6-5-9-3
(six, five, nine, three)
Pick 4 Midday
9-3-9-8
(nine, three, nine, eight)
Pick 5 Evening
8-6-5-3-9
(eight, six, five, three, nine)
Pick 5 Midday
1-0-6-0-1
(one, zero, six, zero, one)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
