Lottery

January 4, 2017 12:32 AM

FL Lottery

The Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Fantasy 5

05-08-11-28-31

(five, eight, eleven, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Lucky Money

07-14-25-42, Lucky Ball: 2

(seven, fourteen, twenty-five, forty-two; Lucky Ball: two)

Estimated jackpot: $550,000

Mega Millions

14-16-23-49-53, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 2

(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, forty-nine, fifty-three; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: two)

Pick 2 Evening

0-0

(zero, zero)

Pick 2 Midday

5-1

(five, one)

Pick 3 Evening

8-5-0

(eight, five, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

4-7-6

(four, seven, six)

Pick 4 Evening

6-5-9-3

(six, five, nine, three)

Pick 4 Midday

9-3-9-8

(nine, three, nine, eight)

Pick 5 Evening

8-6-5-3-9

(eight, six, five, three, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

1-0-6-0-1

(one, zero, six, zero, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

Related content

Lottery

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'I'm not Sheriff Steube, I'm not Charlie Wells': Rick Wells is sworn in as Manatee Sheriff

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos