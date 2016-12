1:03 After first escape attempt fails, Florida convict tries again Pause

1:19 Two women abduct, robs other women, police say

1:33 'Flight To The North Pole' brings Santa to SRQ

0:20 Home burglar caught by security camera

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab

0:50 Survivors of Pearl Harbor attack share memories at USF Sarasota-Manatee

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

0:54 Golf Tip: How to escape high-lipped bunkers

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students