FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Pick 2 Evening
1-2
(one, two)
Pick 2 Midday
5-2
(five, two)
Pick 3 Evening
8-5-2
(eight, five, two)
Pick 3 Midday
8-1-5
(eight, one, five)
Pick 4 Evening
1-5-4-4
(one, five, four, four)
Pick 4 Midday
4-5-2-3
(four, five, two, three)
Pick 5 Evening
5-8-2-6-7
(five, eight, two, six, seven)
Pick 5 Midday
2-7-8-2-6
(two, seven, eight, two, six)
Powerball
07-32-41-47-61, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2
(seven, thirty-two, forty-one, forty-seven, sixty-one; Powerball: three; Power Play: two)
