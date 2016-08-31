Traffic

August 31, 2016 8:47 AM

FHP: Use caution as high winds hit Sunshine Skyway

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

Pinellas

Northbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge are open as of 8:08 a.m. Wednesday after a semi overturned.

The Florida Highway Patrol issued a travel advisory for motorists going across the bridge, as winds are at 33 mph and could reach up to 40 miles mph.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

Related content

Traffic

Comments

Videos

Priscilla Whisenant Trace elected next Manatee County District 1 Commissioner

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos