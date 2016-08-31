FHP: Use caution as high winds hit Sunshine Skyway

Northbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge are open as of 8:08 a.m. Wednesday after a semi overturned.
Overturned truck blocking a lane NB on the Skyway pic.twitter.com/mRT7FRY8TJ— Bay News 9 Traffic (@BN9traffic) August 31, 2016
The Florida Highway Patrol issued a travel advisory for motorists going across the bridge, as winds are at 33 mph and could reach up to 40 miles mph.
Skyway: high wind advisory. 33mph. Gusts to 40mph. Use caution. pic.twitter.com/HQXXujeVuA— Sgt. Steve Gaskins (@SteveG717) August 31, 2016
