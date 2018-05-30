The dangers of right on red

Right-turns-on-red have always been associated with danger, despite arguments from those who claim otherwise. This is especially true when it comes to pedestrians, who are the most vulnerable in the collision.
Construction on the Young Bridge on Interstate 75 has diverted more traffic than usual to the Green and DeSoto bridges over the Manatee River, between Palmetto and Bradenton. This video shows traffic on the Green Bridge.
Brigadier General Richard Blunt, a 33-year Army veteran, was the guest speaker at Manatee County's Memorial Day Observance. He said Americans, especially young people, have lost their way when it comes to honoring fallen soldiers.
Before the Central Section Division I softball championship, it was announced there'd be no national anthem. But this crowd at Fresno State's Margie Wright Diamond didn't approve of that message so they stood sang the anthem in a cappella.
Manatee County residents visited the county's transit fleet facility at 2411 Tallevast Rd. to pick up sandbags as they prepared for the effects of extended rainfall from subtropical storm Alberto Memorial Day weekend.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency Saturday morning as Subtropical Storm Alberto heads toward the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to drench the state through the holiday weekend.
Dressed in tiny caps and gowns, pre-K Falcon Friends performed "You've Got a Friend in me" for the crowd at the 2018 Saint Stephen's graduation ceremony. They received a standing ovation when they were done.
Douglas football coach Willis “Peanut” May explains how the team is honoring the 17 victims who died in the Valentine’s Day shooting including assistant coach Aaron Feis. Douglas lost to North Miami Beach 24-12 in Thursday’s spring game.