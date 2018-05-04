Crash blocks one northbound lane of 14th Street West

A vehicle crash has blocked one northbound lane of 14th Street West on Friday afternoon.
According to Manatee County Public Safety Department, the crash involves injuries and at least one of the people involved is being transported to an area hospital.
The crash occurred around 3 p.m. near the 3500 block of 14th Street. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Florida Highway Patrol previously reported that the southbound lanes were blocked but an updated reported says vehicles are blocking northbound lanes.
Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, Manatee EMS and Florida Highway Patrol have responded to the scene.
