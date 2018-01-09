Traffic

Man violates right of way after colliding with school bus, troopers say

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

January 09, 2018 10:05 AM

LAKEWOOD RANCH

A Bradenton man is facing a traffic violation after his vehicle collided with a school bus in Lakewood Ranch early Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

No injuries were reported.

Around 6:05 a.m., the 70-year-old man was facing east on Switch Grass Trail in a 2005 Jeep Laredo and was stopped at a stop sign at the Lakewood Ranch Boulevard intersection, troopers said.

Around the same time, a Manatee County school bus was traveling north in the outside lane of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard, approaching the Switch Grass Trail intersection.

In violation of the school bus’ right of way, troopers said, the man made a left turn into the path of the bus. The right side of the Jeep struck the left side of the bus.

Three student passengers were on the bus but but were not injured in the crash, troopers said.

The man was cited for failing to yield the right of way.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

