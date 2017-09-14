Traffic Watch: Your morning commute on Sept. 14, 2017

Here’s what you might see on your Thursday morning commute.
- Closed, 17th Street East at 47th Avenue Drive East, Ellenton, roadblock westbound;
- Debris on roadway, Interstate 75 north ramp at Interstate 275 southbound, Palmetto;
- Construction, Moccasin Wallow Road at State Road 93A, Palmetto, right land westbound partially unpaved mud and dirt, use caution;
- Crash, Hillsborough Avenue at State Road 589, Tampa, no roadblock reported.
Information for this report is from the Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic crash and road conditions report.
