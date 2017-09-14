Florida Highway Patrol
Traffic Watch: Your morning commute on Sept. 14, 2017

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

September 14, 2017 6:21 AM

Here’s what you might see on your Thursday morning commute.

  • Closed, 17th Street East at 47th Avenue Drive East, Ellenton, roadblock westbound;
  • Debris on roadway, Interstate 75 north ramp at Interstate 275 southbound, Palmetto;
  • Construction, Moccasin Wallow Road at State Road 93A, Palmetto, right land westbound partially unpaved mud and dirt, use caution;
  • Crash, Hillsborough Avenue at State Road 589, Tampa, no roadblock reported.

Click here for a real-time traffic map from our news partners at Bay News 9.

Information for this report is from the Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic crash and road conditions report.

Check back for updates.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

