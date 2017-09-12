Traffic Watch: Your morning commute on Sept. 12

Here’s what you may run into on your morning commute Tuesday:
- A crash with roadblock was reported on 15th Street East at Tallevast Road in Sarasota around 6:10 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
- A crash with injuries was reported on McIntosh Road at Clark Road in Sarasota around 5:10 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
- Flooding on State Road 70 at Wauchula Road has all the lanes blocked since 1 p.m. Monday and continues to be reported as of 4:58 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
Click here for a real-time traffic map from our news partners at Bay News 9.
