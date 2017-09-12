Traffic

Traffic Watch: Your morning commute on Sept. 12

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

September 12, 2017 6:35 AM

BRADENTON

Here’s what you may run into on your morning commute Tuesday:

  • A crash with roadblock was reported on 15th Street East at Tallevast Road in Sarasota around 6:10 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
  • A crash with injuries was reported on McIntosh Road at Clark Road in Sarasota around 5:10 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
  • Flooding on State Road 70 at Wauchula Road has all the lanes blocked since 1 p.m. Monday and continues to be reported as of 4:58 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

I-75 construction sends more traffic to downtown Bradenton

