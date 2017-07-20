Traffic Watch: Your morning commute on July 20

Here’s what you may run into on your morning commute Thursday:
- A crash was reported on southbound Interstate 75 around mile marker 237 in Ruskin at 6:04 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. There is a possible object in the roadway.
- A crash with injuries was reported on southbound Interstate 275 at mile marker 45 in Tampa around 6:12 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. There is an “unknown blockage,” FHP reported.
