Traffic

July 19, 2017 6:27 AM

Traffic Watch: Your morning commute on July 19

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

BRADENTON Here’s what you may run into on your morning commute Wednesday:

  • A fatal crash was reported on Morgan Johnson Road at State Road 64 at 4:56 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. There is no roadblock.
  • A crash was reported at 4724 Compass Drive at America’s Cup Boulevard around 1:48 a.m. There is no roadblock.
  • A crash was reported at Lorraine Road at State Road 64 around 5:59 a.m. There is no roadblock.

Click here for a real-time traffic map from our news partners at Bay News 9.

Check back for updates.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

I-75 construction sends more traffic to downtown Bradenton

I-75 construction sends more traffic to downtown Bradenton 0:38

I-75 construction sends more traffic to downtown Bradenton
Vehicle fire sparks near gas station 0:43

Vehicle fire sparks near gas station
Police unsure what caused Marine Unit boat to sink 0:25

Police unsure what caused Marine Unit boat to sink

View More Video