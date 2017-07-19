Traffic Watch: Your morning commute on July 19

BRADENTON Here’s what you may run into on your morning commute Wednesday:
- A fatal crash was reported on Morgan Johnson Road at State Road 64 at 4:56 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. There is no roadblock.
- A crash was reported at 4724 Compass Drive at America’s Cup Boulevard around 1:48 a.m. There is no roadblock.
- A crash was reported at Lorraine Road at State Road 64 around 5:59 a.m. There is no roadblock.
