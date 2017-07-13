Traffic Watch: Your morning commute on July 13

Here’s what you may run into on your morning commute Thursday:
- A disabled car is causing a roadblock in the right lane on U.S. 41 at State Road 674 in Ruskin, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened around 6:13 a.m. A crash with injuries in the same area was reported 15 minutes later.
- A crash was reported on 53rd Avenue East at 30th Street East in Bradenton just after 7 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The road is clear.
- A crash with roadblock was reported at the intersection of State Road 70 East at Greenbrook Boulevard around 8 a.m.
- A crash on 50th Street West at U.S. 19 was reported around 8 a.m., but there is no reported roadblock.
