A crash has closed Fruitville Road from North Tuttle Avenue to Lockwood Ridge Road.
Traffic

June 29, 2017 6:49 AM

Traffic Watch: Your morning commute on June 29

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

BRADENTON

Here’s what you may run into on your morning commute Thursday:

  • A single-car crash with injuries has closed westbound lanes of Fruitville Road from North Tuttle Avenue to Lockwood Ridge Road, according to the Sarasota Police Department. The crash occurred around 5 a.m. and eastbound lanes have reopened as of 7:21 a.m.
  • A crash was reported on U.S. 301 North at 60th Avenue East around 7:10 a.m., according to Bay News 9.

Click here for a real-time traffic map from our news partners at Bay News 9.

Check back for updates.

