Southbound Interstate 75 off-ramp closed at Big Bend Road

The southbound Interstate 75 off-ramp is closed at Big Bend Road in Gibsonton due to a traffic crash, according to Bay News 9.
HCSO: S I-75 closed at the Big Bend Rd. exit. At this time the exit is closed due to the traffic crash that the Sheriff's Office is working.— Bay News 9 (@BN9) May 9, 2017
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reported a traffic crash with injuries involving a car and semitrailer around 6:45 a.m. on Big Bend Road. Eastbound lanes of Big Bend Road have been closed.
HCSO: S I-75 closed at the Big Bend Rd. exit. At this time the exit is closed due to the traffic crash that the Sheriff's Office is working.— Bay News 9 (@BN9) May 9, 2017
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments