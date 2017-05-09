Traffic

May 09, 2017 8:43 AM

Southbound Interstate 75 off-ramp closed at Big Bend Road

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

The southbound Interstate 75 off-ramp is closed at Big Bend Road in Gibsonton due to a traffic crash, according to Bay News 9.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reported a traffic crash with injuries involving a car and semitrailer around 6:45 a.m. on Big Bend Road. Eastbound lanes of Big Bend Road have been closed.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Florida Gov. Rick Scott honors Venezuelan dissident Leopoldo Lopez

Florida Gov. Rick Scott honors Venezuelan dissident Leopoldo Lopez 1:50

Florida Gov. Rick Scott honors Venezuelan dissident Leopoldo Lopez
Yates on Flynn: ‘The National Security Adviser, essentially, could be blackmailed by the Russians’ 1:41

Yates on Flynn: ‘The National Security Adviser, essentially, could be blackmailed by the Russians’
Surveillance video shows man being flung from thief’s getaway vehicle 0:46

Surveillance video shows man being flung from thief’s getaway vehicle

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos