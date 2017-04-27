Traffic

April 27, 2017 7:20 AM

Crash involving motorcycle reported in Bradenton

By Hannah Morse

Bradenton

A crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck was reported Thursday morning in Bradenton.

According to Manatee County Emergency Communications Center, the crash occurred around 7 a.m. at Ninth Street West and Sixth Avenue West.

This is a breaking news bulletin. Check back for updates.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

