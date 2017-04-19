Crash on northbound Interstate 75 blocks traffic

A crash on northbound Interstate 75 is causing traffic troubles for Wednesday morning commuters.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an injury crash occured at mile marker 246 at Big Bend Road on northbound I-75. Troopers were dispatched at 8:11 a.m.
The outside lane is blocked, according to FHP.
Bay News 9 reported an overturned semitrailer and a fire past Big Bend Road. Delays are expected.
#Hillsborough Co Getting info about an overturned semi and a fire, NB I-75 past Big Bend Rd. Seeing delays start there now— Bay News 9 Traffic (@BN9traffic) April 19, 2017
