Traffic

April 19, 2017 9:41 AM

Crash on northbound Interstate 75 blocks traffic

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

A crash on northbound Interstate 75 is causing traffic troubles for Wednesday morning commuters.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an injury crash occured at mile marker 246 at Big Bend Road on northbound I-75. Troopers were dispatched at 8:11 a.m.

The outside lane is blocked, according to FHP.

Bay News 9 reported an overturned semitrailer and a fire past Big Bend Road. Delays are expected.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in prison

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in prison 0:49

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in prison
Man wanted by police for allegedly beating a dog to death 0:50

Man wanted by police for allegedly beating a dog to death
California shooting suspect in custody, police say 2:30

California shooting suspect in custody, police say

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos