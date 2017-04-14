Furniture dolly in road causes multi-car crash on Howard Frankland

Northbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge are closed due to an early morning crash Friday.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a multi-car crash happened at 4:41 a.m. on the bridge, which is also a portion of Interstate 275, north of Fourth Street.
A car hit a furniture dolly, causing it to hit an RV. The RV then hit the center median barrier wall and struck a pickup truck, causing that to overturn. According to FHP, the crash has closed all northbound lanes of I-275 on the Howard Frankland Bridge.
Drivers should divert their routes onto Ulmerton Road or Roosevelt Boulevard exits. Traffic reports suggest using either the Gandy Boulevard Bridge (U.S. 92) or Courtney Campbell Causeway (State Road 60).
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments