March 23, 2017 2:34 PM

All lanes of Tamiami Trail closed due to water main break

By Hannah Morse

By Sara Nealeigh

Sarasota

A water main break has closed all northbound and southbound lanes of North Tamiami Trail, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

The road closure begins at 32nd Street. Sarasota Police advised drivers to avoid the area, and are currently directing traffic around the road closure.

All lanes of Tamiami Trail between Myrtle Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Way are closed.

It is unknown when water line & road will be repaired and reopened.

