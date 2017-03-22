Exit ramp reopens after officer-involved shooting investigation

The Interstate 275 exit ramp on to Floribraska Avenue has reopened after Tampa Police was investigating an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday.
According to Bay News 9, a traffic stop just after midnight was made on two bicyclists on North Central Avenue and East Floribraska Avenue in Tampa.
One of the bicyclists had a gun and shot at officers, who then returned fire. None of the officers involved were injured and one of the suspects was taken into custody, who is said to be not cooperating, according to Bay News 9. The Tampa Police Department’s Tactical Response Team is searching for the second suspect.
Officers had blocked off streets in the area for the search, but the I-275 exit ramp onto East Floribraska Avenue was reopened just after 6 a.m., according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
