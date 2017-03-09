Portion of State Road 70 closed due to smoke, fog

A portion of State Road 70 has been closed due to poor visibility, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The highway from westbound Old State Road 8 in Highlands County to eastbound County Road 760 in DeSoto County has been closed as early as 7 a.m. due to fog and smoke.
SR 70 is closed from SR 8 in Highlands to CR 760 in Desoto! Find alternate route! Headlights on and drive carefully! pic.twitter.com/ANav8Yft5w— Lt. Gregory Bueno (@FHPTrooper_SWFL) March 9, 2017
FHP troopers remind drivers to drive slowly with low beams in areas with low visibility. Drivers are also advised to be patient, do not stop and use wipers and defrosters.
