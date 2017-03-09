Traffic

March 9, 2017 8:35 AM

Portion of State Road 70 closed due to smoke, fog

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

A portion of State Road 70 has been closed due to poor visibility, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The highway from westbound Old State Road 8 in Highlands County to eastbound County Road 760 in DeSoto County has been closed as early as 7 a.m. due to fog and smoke.

FHP troopers remind drivers to drive slowly with low beams in areas with low visibility. Drivers are also advised to be patient, do not stop and use wipers and defrosters.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

Related content

Traffic

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Buddhist Nun Gen Kelsang Demo explains benefits of Buddhism

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos