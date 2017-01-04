At least one dead in three-car crash

An early Wednesday crash involving three cars in Tampa is fatal, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Around 3:24 a.m., FHP troopers responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of East Adamo Drive and South Falkenburg Road. The back end of one car was completely missing, and debris was scattered all over the roadway.
Hillsborough: Adamo & Falkenburg - 2 vehicle crash w/ 2 seriously injured. Intersection closed, seek other routes. pic.twitter.com/vliqsNv6cz— Sgt. Steve Gaskins (@SteveG717) January 4, 2017
As of 6 a.m., FHP Sgt. Steve Gaskins reported that the crash, now involving a third car, was fatal and alcohol-related.
Update: Crash now fatal. https://t.co/HEDFPDM9Ys— Sgt. Steve Gaskins (@SteveG717) January 4, 2017
The major highway, which links Tampa with Brandon, will remain closed for a few more hours, according to Gaskins. Drivers are advised to use the Selmon Expressway.
