Fatal crash on northbound U.S. 41 blocks lanes

The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash on U.S. 41 in Hillsborough Tuesday morning.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY: ALL NORTHBOUND LANES ARE CLOSED ON US-41 AT APOLLO BEACH BLVD DUE TO A CRASH. PLEASE USE ALTERNATE ROUTES.— FL511 Tampa Bay (@fl511_tampabay) December 27, 2016
The crash occurred on northbound U.S. 41 at Apollo Beach Boulevard in Apollo Beach sometime around 6:48 a.m.
All northbound lanes are blocked as of 6:58 a.m., according to the FHP website. Using an alternative route is advised.
