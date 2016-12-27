Traffic

December 27, 2016 7:22 AM

Fatal crash on northbound U.S. 41 blocks lanes

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

Hillsborough

The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash on U.S. 41 in Hillsborough Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred on northbound U.S. 41 at Apollo Beach Boulevard in Apollo Beach sometime around 6:48 a.m.

All northbound lanes are blocked as of 6:58 a.m., according to the FHP website. Using an alternative route is advised.

