December 14, 2016 7:33 AM

Deputy-involved crash on I-75 causes morning delays

By Hannah Morse

Hillsborough

Drivers traveling between Manatee and Hillsborough this morning will run into delays due to a crash involving a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputy early Wednesday.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was clearing debris in the road when a passenger car struck his patrol car before 6 a.m. The deputy was out of his car and not injured.

The crash occurred on southbound Interstate 75 in Sun City Center near the U.S. 301 exit. Bay News 9 said delays are also on northbound lanes and begin after Big Bend Road. Wait times are over an hour.

Reroutes to U.S. 301 and U.S. 41 were suggested, but northbound crashes on both highways also delayed traffic.

