Deputy-involved crash on I-75 causes morning delays

Drivers traveling between Manatee and Hillsborough this morning will run into delays due to a crash involving a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputy early Wednesday.
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was clearing debris in the road when a passenger car struck his patrol car before 6 a.m. The deputy was out of his car and not injured.
UPDATE: A deputy was clearing road debris when his patrol vehicle was struck by a motorists who was transported to a local hospital.— HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) December 14, 2016
The crash occurred on southbound Interstate 75 in Sun City Center near the U.S. 301 exit. Bay News 9 said delays are also on northbound lanes and begin after Big Bend Road. Wait times are over an hour.
ALERT UPDATE 2 left lanes OPEN now, NB I-75 before US 301. Delays begin after Big Bend Rd. NOW: 1:38 from Sun City to I-4. Use 301 or 41.— Bay News 9 Traffic (@BN9traffic) December 14, 2016
Reroutes to U.S. 301 and U.S. 41 were suggested, but northbound crashes on both highways also delayed traffic.
